Lewisville, TX

Group of Lewisville ISD parents protest lack of mask mandate

By Mark Smith
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
A grassroots group of more than 50 parents who want masks mandated in schools protested Monday night outside the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees meeting. Parents said they were concerned by the spread of COVID-19 in schools and the increase in reported positive cases among students and employees since school started. The district had 24 confirmed cases in its first week of school, 276 the second and 396 the third week.

