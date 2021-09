Adding modular weapons launchers to the Navy's experimental unmanned vessels will allow the service to explore new distributed warfare concepts. The U.S. Department of Defense has just given us our first glimpse of what will likely be a common sight in the future—smaller ships, some of which will be unmanned or minimally manned, sporting modular launchers capable of firing the most advanced standoff weapons in the inventory. In this case, the launcher shown was used to fire an SM-6 missile, which is quickly becoming one of the most relevant and flexible weapons in the Pentagon's entire arsenal.