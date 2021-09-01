Mason City woman pleads guilty to assault at Garner home, kicking police officer

GARNER — A Mason City woman charged with attacking three people in Garner earlier this summer has pleaded guilty. 32-year-old Amanda Seely is accused in a criminal complaint of entering a home in the 300 block of East 6th Street on July 13th, where she allegedly grabbed a woman around the neck and threw her to the side, and then stomped on another person who was lying on the couch. The person on the couch was taken by ambulance to the hospital for possible broken ribs.