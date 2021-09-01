U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command, speaks to space leaders from around the world during the 36th Annual Space Symposium on Aug. 24 in Colorado Springs. During his talk, Dickinson announced USSPACECOM reached Initial Operational Capability. Space Symposium is an opportunity for spacefaring nations and sectors of the space enterprise to promote dialog and focus attention to critical space issues. USSPACECOM conducts operations in, from, and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the joint and combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests. (See more on next page.)