The Dillon Lady Beavers posted a 5-1 record in pool play in their season debut at the SW vs NW TipOff Tournament at Ronan on Friday and Saturday. Dillon beat five of the six teams from the Northwestern A in pool play, falling only to homestanding Ronan, to qualify for the third place match in the single elimination tourney format Saturday afternoon. Dillon lost to Polson to finish in fourth place.