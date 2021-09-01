Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Locast loses key defense against major networks' copyright claims

By Blake Brittain
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8vke_0bk0GmQj00
REUTERS/Darren Staples

(Reuters) - A Manhattan federal court has knocked out an important Copyright Act defense for over-the-air streaming service Locast against infringement claims brought by the four major U.S. television networks.

Despite being a nonprofit, Locast makes too much money from user payments to be exempt from ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox's claims under part of the law that protects nonprofits retransmitting copyrighted works, U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton ruled Tuesday.

Locast's attorney David Hosp of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe said in a statement that they were disappointed in the ruling and "formulating next steps."

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, which also represents Locast, said the Copyright Act's nonprofit exemption was meant to "make sure that every American has access to their local broadcast stations, and expanding access is exactly what Locast does."

The networks, represented by Gerson Zweifach of Williams & Connolly, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis, who separately represents Fox.

Locast captures signals from local broadcast stations and retransmits them over the internet in several U.S. markets.

Attorney David Goodfriend, who worked for the Clinton Administration, U.S. Federal Communications Commission, and DISH Network and is currently of counsel at Weiner Brodsky Kider, founded the nonprofit that owns Locast. He said the service is meant to give Americans access to free local television that they couldn't otherwise view for technical or geographic reasons.

The networks sued Goodfriend and the nonprofit Sports Fans Coalition NY Inc for copyright infringement in 2019, seeking damages, attorneys' fees and a permanent ban on the service.

The defendants argued that Locast was immune from the claims based on Section 111(a)(5) of the Copyright Act, which allows nonprofits to retransmit copyrighted works without permission if they don't charge the recipients more than the costs of operating the service.

This would distinguish Locast from Aereo Inc, a similar for-profit streaming service that the Supreme Court found to violate copyright law in 2014.

But, the networks said that, among other things, Locast was a "far cry" from the non-commercial entities covered by the statute.

Stanton said Tuesday that Locast's defense failed because it charges more than necessary to defray the costs of maintaining and operating its service.

He noted that Locast provides free streams, but interrupts non-paying users every 15 minutes to request donations, which users can avoid by paying five dollars a month for "preferred" access.

"The obvious economic fact is that these 'donations' are really a scale of fees for uninterrupted service, and it works," Stanton said.

Locast's total costs last year were $2.4 million, compared to its total revenue of $4.5 million, $4.3 million of which came from user payments. Based on this, Stanton said Locast made "far more money from user charges than was necessary to defray its costs."

Locast argued that it still qualified for the exemption because the funding covers the costs of maintaining "an operating and expanding system." But the exemption doesn't allow for the cost of expanding into new markets, Stanton said.

The case is American Broadcasting Cos Inc. v. Goodfriend, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cv-07136.

For the networks: Gerson Zweifach of Williams & Connolly

For Fox: Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis

For Locast: David Hosp of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe; and Mitchell Stoltz of the Electronic Frontier Foundation

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Clement
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dish Network#Cos#Copyright Infringement#Abc#Cbs#Nbc#Williams Connolly#Dish Network#Weiner Brodsky Kider#Americans#Aereo Inc#The Supreme Court#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. Politicskdal610.com

U.S. DOJ preparing to sue Google over digital ads business -Bloomberg News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department is readying a second monopoly lawsuit against Alphabet Inc-owned Google over the internet search giant’s digital advertising business, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-01/us-prepares-google-antitrust-lawsuit-over-digital-advertising-business?utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_content=business&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Justice Department sued Google in October, accusing the $1 trillion company...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Deadline

Locast Halts Operations After Court Ruling Zaps Streaming Service

Locast, a streaming service whose delivery of broadcast network signals was ruled to be illegal by a federal court this week, has suspended its operations. ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox banded together in 2019 to sue the company, which was founded by attorney David Goodfriend in 2018. The company counter-sued, describing the networks’ action as “classic copyright abuse.” Because networks are regulated by the government, under the covenant that they reach viewers at no charge over the air, Locast’s slogan was that it was helping viewers “free their TV.”  Networks, not surprisingly, didn’t see it that way, especially given the billions in...
Congress & Courtsmediapost.com

Locast Suspends Operation After Losing Key Court Battle

Streaming service Locast suspended operations Thursday morning, after losing a key battle in a copyright infringement lawsuit brought by television broadcasters. The company's move came just two days after U.S. District Court Judge Louis Stanton in the Southern District of New York said Locast didn't qualify for a provision in the copyright law that carves out an exemption for some nonprofits.
EconomyPosted by
WRAL News

Free TV service Locast suspends operations after legal loss

Locast, a service that streamed local TV for free in about three dozen U.S. cities, suspended its operations Thursday after losses in court against the broadcast industry. The owners of the country's major broadcast TV networks — ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox — had sued Locast in 2019, saying it violated their copyrights, and asked for the service to be shut down.
LawPosted by
Reuters

Apple must face Siri voice assistant privacy lawsuit -U.S. judge

Sept 2 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday said Apple Inc (AAPL.O) must face nearly all of a proposed class action lawsuit claiming that its voice-activated Siri assistant violates users' privacy. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said the plaintiffs could try to prove Siri routinely recorded their private conversations...
LawEngadget

The Morning After: Locast's local TV streaming service loses legal protections

Locast, a company that claimed to improve access to local TV stations for people who can’t get the signal via traditional means, has been dealt a blow by a New York Court. It lost a courtroom battle with CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox, which said the company was violating copyright. Deadline reports the group’s request for summary judgment was granted, and it couldn’t use its non-profit status as a defense against further action.
Congress & Courtsmediapost.com

Locast Loses Big Ruling In Battle With TV Broadcasters

Locast, a registered not-for-profit that captures over-the-air broadcast signals and streams them over the internet to users who live within a specific geographic areas, has been handed a major blow by a New York federal court ruling. Judge Louis Stanton of the Southern District of New York essentially rejected Locast's...
LawPosted by
Deadline

Broadcasters Call Anti-Locast Ruling “Victory For Copyright Law”, Will Seek Permanent Injunction Against Streaming TV App – Update

UPDATED with broadcasters’ comment: Big broadcasters responded with relief Wednesday to a judge’s ruling the day before granting an injunction against television streaming app Locast from transmitting their local TV streams to customers. “The federal court’s ruling is a victory for copyright law, vindicating our claim that Locast is illegally infringing copyrights in broadcast television content in violation of federal law,” Gerson Zweifach, counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a statement on behalf of ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. “We will now seek a permanent injunction to stop Locast’s copyright infringement of the programming that the broadcasters and their partners work to...
EconomyArs Technica

Locast’s free TV service shuts down after losing copyright ruling [Updated]

Update, 9/2/2021: Locast said it is shutting down its TV service, at least for now, in response to its loss in court. "We are suspending operations, effective immediately," Locast said in a message on its homepage. "As a nonprofit, Locast was designed from the very beginning to operate in accordance with the strict letter of the law, but in response to the court's recent rulings, with which we respectfully disagree, we are hereby suspending operations, effective immediately."
Congress & CourtsLight Reading

Court deals blow to Locast

The future of Locast is in peril after a New York federal court granted a partial summary judgment favoring major US broadcasters, which have long claimed that Locast retransmits their local TV station signals without authorization and, therefore, violates copyright law. Locast has argued that it operates as an independent,...
LawPosted by
Reuters

Meet the Big Law alum leading the FTC's lawsuit against Facebook

(Reuters) - Daniel Matheson, the lead trial lawyer in the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit against Facebook Inc, spent more than a decade in Big Law at three firms before arriving in 2016 at the agency, where adversaries and former colleagues described him in interviews this week as a sharp and enthusiastic litigator.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Amazon Moves to Shake off Minor’s Biometric Privacy Class Claims

A proposed biometric privacy class action against Amazon.com Inc. in Illinois federal court should be dismissed because Washington law governs, the company is arguing. Amazon Photos’ terms of use contain a choice of law provision that means Washington law governs and plaintiff Angela Hogan may not assert claims under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, Amazon said in a motion to dismiss filed Aug. 13 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
Lawtennesseestar.com

DOJ Prepares Second Antitrust Suit Against Google over Digital Ads

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is readying an antitrust lawsuit against Google over its digital advertising practices, a source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The lawsuit will be based on the ongoing DOJ investigation into allegations Google illegally maintains a monopoly in the digital advertising market, and could be filed as soon as December, the source told Bloomberg. Though the decision to file the complaint has yet to be finalized, the suit would be the DOJ’s second antitrust challenge against Google, following an October lawsuit which took aim at Google’s search business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy