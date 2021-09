India slammed the brakes on England’s victory charge in the third LV= Insurance Test at Headingley, reaching 112 for one with a much improved batting display on day three.England boasted a mountainous first-innings lead of 354 when the tourists returned to the crease on Friday morning looking to banish memories of their previous 78 all out.At tea they were making a fist of things against steep odds, with Rohit Sharma 59no and Cheteshwar Pujara 40no.All that England had to show for their efforts in the field was the solitary wicket of KL Rahul, spectacularly caught by Jonny Bairstow at slip...