(KMAland) -- We’re back with week two of our Football Friday Football picks that pits three of the greatest KMAland minds against one another in a pick’em showdown. Last week, Ryan took the W with a 10-5 record while Derek was 9-6 and Trevor was a pathetic 7-7. Sorry, Trev. You ain’t got it like we got it, bud. Anyway, it’s time for some week two picks.