STAFF EDITORIAL: Advice From Your Friends At The Phoenix

By Phoenix Editorial Board
Loyola Phoenix
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamiliarize yourself with public transit. Public transportation is going to be your best friend for the next four years so learn how to use it quickly. Not only will it help get you where you need to go, it’s the key to exploring Chicago without breaking the bank on Uber rides. Loyola’s proximity to the Red Line is a blessing in and of itself, but the local bus lines are great too. Just make sure you bring your mask and a respectful attitude. CTA workers are the backbone of this city.

