Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte, MT

Montana Tech students help with future of space exploration

By Mackenzie Quinn
NBCMontana
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE, Mont. — Students at the Highland College of Montana Tech sat inside their classroom as Florence Gold, NASA HUNCH implementation project manager, talked about what the upcoming project is going to look like. "You actually do work for NASA -- and you can put that on your resume," she...

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte, MT
Education
City
Butte, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
Local
Montana Education
Butte, MT
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Station#Montana Tech#Highland College#Highlands College#Labor#Boeing#Lockheed#Gold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
El Segundo, CAparabolicarc.com

Solar Sail Advancements Aim to Unlock Deep Space Exploration

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (Aerospace Corporation PR) — Space exploration remains a herculean effort due to the immense challenges imposed by time and distance. While missions to near-Earth objects have been successfully accomplished using traditional means of propulsion, the outermost planets in our solar system are 2 to 3.7 billion miles from the Sun. Reaching them within any reasonable time frame requires propulsion systems that exceed the capabilities of conventional propulsion methods.
Educationkshb.com

Back to School tech for your student

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Techish is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content. It seems the back-to-school landscape is ever-changing. But one thing is certain, whether your students will be heading back to the classroom, remote learning or a combination of the both; tech items can make that transition a little easier. 4 Emmy Award-winning tech journalist Jennifer Jolly has been searching and testing the hottest tech items and best deals for back to school for everyone from grade-schoolers to the back to college student.
Huntsville, ALchuh.org

Monticello Student Attends Space Academy

Sep. 2, 2021 -- Monticello 8th grader Abby Burkle had an out of this world summer experience when she attended the weeklong Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The camp provides hands-on science, technology, engineering and math enrichment and activities designed for young people interested in space exploration.
CollegesMontana Standard

Mask guidelines: Montana Tech asks students to do the right thing

State universities to the east and west of Montana Technological University adopted guidelines this summer than can require students, faculty and other staff to wear masks in classrooms and laboratory settings. At the University of Montana, the distinction is that faculty can elect to require masks in lab and classroom...
Madison, WIhngnews.com

Space topic of Tech Council in-person luncheon

Not since the dawn of the space age has so much attention been paid to what is happening in the “near space” of Earth’s atmosphere as well as the galaxies and star systems far beyond the current reach of manned exploration. Private space flights, climate data analysis, asteroid deflection, neutrino...
EconomyPosted by
Space.com

Space Foundation adds Fisher Space Pen to Space Tech Hall of Fame

More than 50 years after its pressurized writing instruments first entered orbit, Fisher Space Pen and its late founder are entering the Space Technology Hall of Fame. More than 50 years after its pressurized writing instruments first entered orbit, Fisher Space Pen and its late founder are entering the Space Technology Hall of Fame.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

WVU Engineers Tackle Limitations Of Data Transfer During Space Exploration

WVU's Piyush Mehta was recently awarded a $750,000 grant to create an artificial intelligence-based algorithm for use in NASA deep space missions. CREDIT NASA. Engineers at West Virginia University are helping to solve one of the greatest limitations of space exploration--sending and receiving information between a spacecraft and the ground station-- thanks to a $750,000 award from NASA's highly competitive Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research program.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

The Amazing Robots Exploring Space

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. Rover, Perseverance, Curiosity. If these names sound familiar, it's because they are among the most extraordinary robots currently exploring space. And while they might be the most famous, they are not the only robots helping astronauts and engineers discover the cosmos. Robots are present everywhere in space, from the International Space Station to out and about on planets and moons, and they bring together the best of science, technology and engineering.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Inspiration4 Crew Will Conduct Health Research to Further Human Exploration of Space

Historic mission to advance science and medicine for human health during spaceflight. LOS ANGELES, August 30, 2021 – The crew of Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian human spaceflight mission to orbit, announced today that they will partake in a first-of-its-kind health research initiative to increase humanity’s knowledge on the impact of spaceflight on the human body. Once in orbit, the crew will perform carefully selected research experiments on human health and performance, which will have potential applications for human health on Earth and during future spaceflights. Additionally, SpaceX, the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) at Baylor College of Medicine and investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine will collect environmental and biomedical data and biological samples from Inspiration4’s four crew members before, during, and after this historic spaceflight.
Astronomyrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Otherworldly weather forecasts could help future Mars explorers reach this vital resource

The weather on Earth can be strange, but it may be nothing compared to global dust storms or nighttime snowfall on Mars that scientists are just beginning to understand. Before we send humans to other destinations across the solar system, the ability to create accurate weather forecasts will be necessary, according to new research. And mapping Mars could help astronauts determine where to find critical resources, like melting ice.
Video GamesKXII.com

Zaneis students explore coding, esports in STEM lab

ZANEIS, Okla. (KXII) - Zaneis Public School unveiled a $54,000 computer lab for students to explore learning through STEM: science, technology, engineering, and math. Zaneis STEM teacher Jaysa Jenkins said kids are already excited about the new course. “It’s refreshing to see them come in excited to learn, be creative,...
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Montana State University requires masks in some indoor spaces

Montana State University moved to require face masks in some indoor spaces just two days after the fall semester started, citing “widespread disregard” for masks on campus. MSU President Waded Cruzado sent a letter at 5 p.m. on Thursday requiring face coverings in “every instructional space inside buildings on the...
Montana StateNBCMontana

Montana State University president to greet arriving students

MISSOULA, Mont. — Students continue to arrive at Montana State University in Bozeman. Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., MSU President, Waded Cruzado, plans to greet some. She will be at Hyalite Hall to greet students as they get settled in. This is a six-story residence hall on College Street. Move-in events...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Skyborg’s Time Is Approaching, U.S. Air Force Says

Establishing a program of record to acquire and field the U.S. Air Force’s first unmanned aircraft system capable of making certain tactical decisions by itself now may only be a matter of time. Skyborg—a suite of autonomous control software capable of being uploaded to a multitude of new and... Skyborg’s...
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
AnimalsAugusta Free Press

Veterinary students explore research careers in summer program

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s Summer Veterinary Student Research Program provides training to veterinary students from the college and other veterinary schools. The intensive, 11-week program highlights the biomedical research side of veterinary medicine. Over the course of the summer, about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy