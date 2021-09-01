Rachael Kirkconnell Hit "Rock Bottom" After Being Pressured to "Stay Silent" on Resurfaced Pictures

Matt James’ season of The Bachelor was jam-packed with drama and controversy, but one storyline overshadowed everything else and caused such backlash that it literally changed the landscape of the Bachelor franchise forever. That storyline, of course, involved the resurfaced 2018 photos of Rachael Kirkconnell at a plantation-themed fraternity party. And now, many months after the scandal first drew national attention and led in part to Chris Harrison's ousting, Kirkconnell has revealed that she'd actually quit the sorority following that party, and said she deleted the problematic photos when she realized “that isn’t who I am or who I want to be.”