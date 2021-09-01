Cancel
Rachael Kirkconnell Hit "Rock Bottom" After Being Pressured to "Stay Silent" on Resurfaced Pictures

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachael Kirkconnell is turning her mistakes into messages. Earlier this year, the Bachelor Nation member had some explaining to do after she was accused of attending an "antebellum plantation themed" fraternity formal in 2018. The resurfaced photos—and Chris Harrison's defense of Rachael—led to many conversations about race within the franchise. On Monday, Aug. 30, Rachael appeared on From Privilege to Progress' "Unscripted Live" where she recalled the days leading up to her apology. "I had a lot of people in my ear saying, 'You'll have your time. Don't make it worse. You'll have your time to speak. We'll give you a platform. Just wait it...

