MENDOCINO Co., 9/5/21 — The early retirement of Mendocino County Auditor-Controller Lloyd Weer led to a row over the appointment of his successor Tuesday afternoon when his recommendation to the Board of Supervisors was vehemently opposed by District Attorney David Eyster due to past disagreements on travel expense reimbursements and use of asset forfeiture funds. The board declined to appoint Assistant Auditor-Controller Chamise Cubbison to Weer’s position, which is an elected office with a term that runs another 16 months, so she will be asked to function as acting auditor-controller until a permanent replacement can be selected.