Glynn Fisher Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.60 per share. The expiry of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is equal to or greater than $1.00 for a minimum of twenty consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.