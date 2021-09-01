Glynn Fisher Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd.
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - Glynn Fisher announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 44,800 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of Torrent Capital Ltd. (the "Company").
