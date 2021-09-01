Cancel
Glynn Fisher Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd.

 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - Glynn Fisher announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 44,800 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of Torrent Capital Ltd. (the "Company").

