The Vivacious Voyager: Two Tales From Paris

My P-47 is a pretty good ship and she took a round comin’ cross the Channel last trip, I was thinkin’ bout my baby and lettin’ her rip, always got me through so far”. I have scant knowledge of World War II; however, I have learned a few pieces of the complex puzzle regarding this turning point in the history of the United States. For example, my dad explained what he learned at the Pensacola Air Station when he was stationed there. He told me about the danger of fast-tracking Corsair pilots for combat, and the navigation simulators where pilots could screw up and not get killed. In my years of sailing Narragansett Bay and my observation of the military remains of Gould Island, I always nod while sailing by, to the old PBY seaplane ramp and hanger at the south end of the island. This type of aircraft was used for search and rescue and recon missions during the war in the Pacific theater and the Battle of the Atlantic. I knew my uncle flew out of Quonset and about seventeen years ago I had a chance to check out Jimmy Buffet’s Grumman Albatross—a vintage SAR and recon aircraft— when he tied his plane down there for a couple of years. Furthermore, Block Islander Everett Littlefield told me about how Corsairs were assembled at Quonset Point. The aforementioned, and some knowledge of German U-Boats, most notably U-853 which was sunk off Point Judith after Hitler failed miserably, were some bits of prior knowledge which set me up perfectly to crack open a new book written by Benjamin J. Hruska titled “Valor and Courage, The Story of the USS Block Island Escort Carriers in World War II.” I had trouble putting this prodigiously researched book down over several close reading sessions.