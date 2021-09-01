Let Tea Take You For An Adventure

Anyone who’s ever spent any time in the Empire State knows we’ve got some really incredible scenery. We have the Adirondacks and the Catskills, plus numerous waterfalls, lakes, rivers, and so much more. You could take a road trip every weekend and still not see all the natural wonders in New York! One of our favorite road trips is the Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway that winds around the stunning Cayuga Lake. Not only does the trip have incredible views, but there are also some fantastic places to stop along the route. Get your playlist ready, fill up the tank, and get ready to hit the road, because you’re about to drive one of the most scenic roads in New York.