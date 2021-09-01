Let Tea Take You For An Adventure

Ancient beauty is officially back: Jade rollers are a skin care staple, dry brushing is trending, and oil massages are on spa menus across the country. The next age-old beauty secret to enter the mainstream? Beauty teas. Both Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda have been incorporating the power of tea into skincare regimens for centuries, and 5,000 years later, modern brands are following suit. There’s no doubt that beauty teas about to be everywhere — Ranavat Botanics recently added an ingestible tea to its lineup of topical serums and face masks; beauty icon Bobbi Brown’s latest venture, Evolution_18, features an “antioxidant beauty tea” to cleanse from the inside out. The question now is... do they really work?
