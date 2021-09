The San Diego Padres are lost right now. Everyone in the game of baseball knows it. A month ago, they seemed like a lock to play in October. Now they look like a longshot. The Padres are 2-8 in their last 10 games and just got swept by a division rival and wildcard contender. The whole team is slumping. In the last week, the highest OPS’ are Wil Myers 1.212, Eric Hosmer .850, Jake Cronenworth .638. Then it plummets to Austin Nola with a .516 and only gets worse from there. Keep in mind that a .700 OPS is considered league average. Only two players are hitting above that level, and both players have been platooned.