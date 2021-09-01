Mariners shut out Houston's MLB-best offense again to claim series

AS YOU KNOW…Logan Gilbert is making his 20th career start today, and…AS YOU MAY KNOW…Gilbert has already tallied 101 career strikeouts and with today’s start, he will become 1 of 86 players in Major League history to reach 100 strikeouts in 20 starts to begin his career…he joins Felix Hernandez, Michael Pineda and Roenis Elias as the only other Mariners to accomplish the feat, but…DID YOU KNOW?…with 101 strikeouts and 20 walks entering tonight’s game, Gilbert has a chance to become the first pitcher in Major League history with 100+ strikeouts and 20 walks or less over his first 20 Major League games…only 3 players have ever stuck out 100+ and walked 25 or fewer over their first 20 starts to begin their career: Masahiro Tanaka (141 K, 21 BB), Stephen Strasburg (135 K, 24 BB) and Chris Paddack (115 K, 25 BB).