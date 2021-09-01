Mariners shut out Houston's MLB-best offense again to claim series
The delay from home plate umpire Jansen Visconti left the fans standing in fretful anticipation. It was actually catcher Tom Murphy’s scream and dramatic fist pump after receiving Paul Sewald’s perfectly placed 94-mph fastball on the outside corner that let his pitcher and the rest of T-Mobile Park know that this game was over about three seconds before Visconti signaled strike three on Jake Meyers, ending the building ninth-inning drama and securing Seattle’s stunning 1-0 win over the Astros.www.arcamax.com
