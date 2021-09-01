Texas Street Bridge lighting project begins today

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The installation of programmable LED lights on the Long-Allen Bridge, known as the Texas Street Bridge in Shreveport-Bossier City begins today. “This signals a bright new day for Shreveport-Bossier and upon completion, people will be able to watch light shows that will debut each month,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “There were many steps involved in making this vision a reality and I’m grateful to all of our partners who worked so hard on this endeavor.”