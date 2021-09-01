Buffs Travel to No. 6 TCU for First Road Test

Opening Statement-“Our team was inspired playing in front of people, again, and I do take my hat off to coach McCaffrey and the team. I think for not having a season and a half and for him to play the way they played I thought they fought really hard. I think they have a really good program, a good team, and we were fortunate enough to make a few more plays than them. I'm really disappointed in the discipline of our team right now, and that is where I am frustrated. We should have played a lot cleaner. I know it is the first game and some of those things happen, but from my side of it, I just felt we could have played and executed better. I have to give it to the Northern Colorado team, they had a completely different defensive scheme, and we never had a chance to get any information on it and I think that helped them in the first half of the game. Our offensive and defensive coaches at halftime made the right adjustments and we figured out what they were doing and then we were able to have some successful drives in the second half. That gave us a little more continuity and some points on the board so it was good problem solving. I felt that the coaches and the players responded in the second half pretty well, just disappointed in the penalties, I think it is very uncharacteristic of the team and we will get those things fixed. We addressed that at the end, in our locker room and we are not going to see that again. It was great to see that we have really good depth in our backfield. The challenge right now is trying to keep them all happy when not all of them carry the ball at the same time but it's a great problem to have, and it is good to have that type of production from all from all those guys.”