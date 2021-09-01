Cancel
College Sports

Buffs Travel to No. 6 TCU for First Road Test

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH – For the second consecutive game the Colorado Buffaloes will take the field against a top 10 opponent, traveling to No. 6 TCU on Thursday. Colorado (2-1-0) generated some national notoriety following its 2-1 defeat to No. 1 Florida State last Sunday. The Buffs picked up a few more votes in this week's United Soccer Coaches poll, increasing from 10 last week to 13. CU has been receiving votes in all three polls this season.

