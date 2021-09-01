Smiles Family Dental relocates in Flower Mound
Smiles Family Dental is relocating within Flower Mound from 4001 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 110, to 811 International Parkway, Ste. 420. The practice offers routine dental care for all ages as well as oral surgeries, dental implant services and sedated dentistry, practice manager Patrick Gonzalez said. Smiles Family Dental is also an Invisalign provider. The practice will be under the new management of Dr. Pauline Nguyen and Dr. Jennifer Mink. Patients can expect to see Smiles Family Dental open at the new location sometime between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5, Gonzalez said. 972-737-5942. www.smiles-family-dental.com.communityimpact.com
Comments / 0