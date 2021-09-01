Smiles Family Dental relocates in Flower Mound

The Stix Icehouse, an Austin-inspired beer garden and grill, is expected to soft open the weekend of Sept. 25 at 301 W. Eldorado Parkway, McKinney. The restaurant plans to include at least 24 beers on tap, and large patios with games and live music on its 14 acres of land. It will also have sand volleyball and a nine-hole disc golf course, as well as treehouses and tire swings. The Stix has had the Wilson Creek hike and bike trail extended to its front porch so people can bike, run or walk to The Stix. Menu items will include burgers, loaded nachos, wings, fries and salads. www.thestixicehouse.com.