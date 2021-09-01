1335 Claytor Ln, Henrico, VA 23227

Welcome home to an immaculate upgraded end-unit townhome in a convenient location close to Lakeside, 95, 64, and everywhere else you need to be in RVA! Level 1 offers the first sights of your beautiful contemporary (and low maintenance!) LVP flooring. You'll also find your oversized 1-car garage, and a first floor bedroom with en suite bath. The flexibility of this room lends itself to additional living or office space as well. Off this room, find your spacious back patio within a fenced back yard (landscaping included in HOA). Head upstairs to find your wide open living space, starting with the living room soaked in natural light with access to a private back upper deck. The kitchen offers granite counters, elongated hex backsplash, countertop range, wall oven & microwave, and a layout perfect for entertaining. Your dining space and private 1/2 bath complete this level. Head up 1 more floor, and you will find your laundry closet, a full hall bath, & 3 bedrooms including your owner's suite with walk-in closet, en suite bath (w/ double vanities and oversized shower w/ bench) and so much privacy and natural light. This home has it all... schedule your showing today!