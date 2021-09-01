Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeside, VA

1335 Claytor Ln, Henrico, VA 23227

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to an immaculate upgraded end-unit townhome in a convenient location close to Lakeside, 95, 64, and everywhere else you need to be in RVA! Level 1 offers the first sights of your beautiful contemporary (and low maintenance!) LVP flooring. You'll also find your oversized 1-car garage, and a first floor bedroom with en suite bath. The flexibility of this room lends itself to additional living or office space as well. Off this room, find your spacious back patio within a fenced back yard (landscaping included in HOA). Head upstairs to find your wide open living space, starting with the living room soaked in natural light with access to a private back upper deck. The kitchen offers granite counters, elongated hex backsplash, countertop range, wall oven & microwave, and a layout perfect for entertaining. Your dining space and private 1/2 bath complete this level. Head up 1 more floor, and you will find your laundry closet, a full hall bath, & 3 bedrooms including your owner's suite with walk-in closet, en suite bath (w/ double vanities and oversized shower w/ bench) and so much privacy and natural light. This home has it all... schedule your showing today!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Lakeside, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Rva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy