Hopewell, VA

502 Victoria St, Hopewell, VA 23860

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming Three Bedroom Rancher located near the Appomattox River in Hopewell. Most rooms have ceiling fans and hardwood flooring. Whole House Fan, Murphy bed, Eat in Kitchen. Full Bathroom has been updated. Step-down into the Bonus room which has access to rear yard. Spacious storage shed, great patio and fully fenced backyard. Maintenance free exterior, highly efficient cooling and heating system, new water heater. This home is also ideal for an investor as a rental. (Mixed photos of prior listing and present.)

