Through My Bible Yr 1 – September 1

wels.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBible reading based on 2 Samuel 15:1-16:14 (NIV84) 1 In the course of time, Absalom provided himself with a chariot and horses and with fifty men to run ahead of him. 2 He would get up early and stand by the side of the road leading to the city gate. Whenever anyone came with a complaint to be placed before the king for a decision, Absalom would call out to him, “What town are you from?” He would answer, “Your servant is from one of the tribes of Israel.” 3 Then Absalom would say to him, “Look, your claims are valid and proper, but there is no representative of the king to hear you.” 4And Absalom would add, “If only I were appointed judge in the land! Then everyone who has a complaint or case could come to me and I would see that he gets justice.”

The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

BIBLE SELECTION/Luke 12:6-7

Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? And not one of them is forgotten before God. Why, even the hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not; you are of more value than many sparrows. — Luke 12:6-7 (ESV)
Relationship AdviceThe Post and Courier

FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: The family is in trouble

“The only rock I know that stays steady, the only institution I know that works, is the family.” — Lee Iacocca. “Near the cross of Jesus stood his mother, his mother’s sister, Mary the wife of Clopas, and Mary Magdalene. When Jesus saw his mother there, and the disciple whom he loved standing nearby, he said to her, ‘Woman, here is your son,’ and to the disciple, ‘Here is your mother.’ From that time on, this disciple took her into his home.” — Bible (John 19:25-27)
ReligionKTEN.com

Bible Covers for Men and Women

Originally Posted On: https://boundfortruth.com/blogs/news/bible-covers-for-men-and-women. The Psalmist writes, “I have hidden Your Word in my heart, that I might not sin against You.” No matter who we are, seeking God in the Bible is a must. However, there’s no denying that God creates us uniquely as men and women, and our...
Religionswark.today

The Fast God Chooses

In Isaiah 58, we find God answering a question from His people with a question of His own to them. That is not a back-and-forth you can expect to win. You are not adequately equipped for that sort of contest. In verses two and three God gives us the background to His upcoming question. God says that the nation of Israel is attempting to ask questions based on their righteousness and obedience to Him. God wastes no time in quickly putting them in their place. Their claim to deserve justice does not even merit an answer because they are far from righteous or obedient. Their complaint that despite their fasting and humility God has not responded to them appropriately is patently false. They are merely going through ritual without any humility of heart and without any real obedience to the commands of God.
ReligionMadison County Journal

The cost of following Christ

Antioch is a city that should be etched in the minds and hearts of Christians. It was a major city in northern Syria. Here the first majority Gentile church was planted, and Antioch became the springboard for missions throughout the Roman Empire. And it was here believers were first called Christians (Acts 11:26). Luke tells us how the church there got started.
ReligionHillsdale Daily News

We are saved to enlarge Christ’s inheritance

One of the perplexing questions as you read through the Bible is, why does God save anyone? Why is salvation even an option?. God is a God of love, yes, but that doesn’t exactly answer the question I’m asking, at least not how I’m asking it. In other words, why did God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit – from all eternity – elect to save a people from Satan, sin, and death? You might think that I am scratching at the door of the incomprehensible.
Religionpersecution.org

Widow Finds Healing Through Christian Prayer

08/20/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – Debe Kartami’s husband died from a snake bite in 2019, leaving her to care for their four children. In 2021, Debe became sick with a blood disease and performed several animal sacrifices for healing per Hindu custom. When this didn’t work, Debe was admitted to Malkangiri Government hospital. The doctor told her that nothing could be done and sent her home.
ReligionPonca City News

Daily Bible Thought

Body You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.—Genesis 50:20.
Religionmomjunction.com

53 Bible Verses About Healing A Broken Heart

A broken heart is like a broken glass—shattered into pieces. Several ups and downs could disrupt life and hurt every wound. But, a ray of hope always shines and shows the right path ahead. God has shared important lessons about life in the Holy Bible, and his verses serve as healing potions for a broken heart. So, revive your feelings to feel enlightened by reading Bible verses for a broken heart in this post.
Religionmeigsindypress.com

The Church Mouse: God is Everywhere

“Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away.” (Corinthians 13:8) How many times have you heard the phrase “They have taken God out of public schools!”? I’ve heard it many, many times....
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – God’s Promises and Word

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from John 1:9-16. Our heavenly Father has constantly given us promises, warranted by His great and mighty name. His word, Jesus, came forth as our savior in flesh and answer to promises!. “The true light that gives light to everyone was...
ReligionPosted by
Bladen Journal

Wagner: Three things we should be doing

You could start with the fact that he still believes in slavery, I suppose, if you wanted to get a sense of what Chuck is really like. That all by itself would seem to be enough for everyone to steer clear of him. But there is so much more to this guy than that.
Religiondickinsoncountynews.com

Why does God save people?

The other day I was talking with my 6-year-old, who asked one of Christianity’s massive questions: “Why does God save people?”. How would you answer this question? Surely there are lots of “right answers,” according to the Bible. We would be in line with the Bible if we said, “Because he loves people” or “Because he wants to fix a broken creation” or “Because in his mercy, he knows we have no other hope.”
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Religiontheodysseyonline.com

Bible Verses About Protection

It doesn't make any difference if we're under God's protection, however that doesn't mean it stops the storms. It is surrounding us. It does anyway give enormous strength and protection to each fight that we face in our lives. Storms are not generally unsurprising and never have full rule, since He advises us that solidly in His midst that: You are ensured by a Mighty God. You may feel wind or hear it however His covering and protection, you don't need to confront it single-handedly.
Religionmidfloridanewspapers.com

Doing God’s work by plane

God has a message for us – a few as a matter of fact, according to Jerry Stevens. And, to get those messages to us, God is using a conduit other than the Bible. About 20 years ago, God recruited Jerry - a pilot who, until then had flown just for fun - to help do His work in a big way, literally.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Sermon of the Week: Continue sharing Jesus and praying for others

Psalm 37:4 — Delight thyself also in the Lord; and He shall give thee the desires of thine heart. There are many things we desire in this life, but for the Christian the most important should be seeing souls saved. We all have family, friends, relatives, and even acquaintances we...

