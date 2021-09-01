Carl Robert Johnson

John Wayne was no friend to people of color. He married Latina women, but I am sure he could sleep easy at night thinking that they were actually an off-white race of people. When a local white San Antonio disk jockey, Ricci Ware, realized he had a brown grand kid in his family he would refer to that child as the “brown one.” One must remember that the racist Spanish Casta system sought to turn Spanish speakers into a white race devoid of the Native, Moorish, and black DNA connections. John Wayne was a racist of high coonskin caliber. In addition to ruining the lives of thousands during the heyday of McCarthyism in 1944, Wayne was supported white supremacy. These are not my words, but his. In the May 1971 issue of Playboy Magazine, he was quoted, “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility.” Without any sense of guilt, he went on to say, “I had a black slave in The Alamo.” Of course, his son denied the whole idea that his father was a racist but later tried to soft pitch it by saying he changed over the years. John Wayne used black actor Jester Joseph Hairston, as Bowie’s slave named Jethro, to fall over actor Richard Widmark (Jim Bowie) in his sick bed to protect his master from a bayonet attack to name one. Wow! Racism to the core.