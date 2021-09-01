What Is a Maximum Loan Amount?

A maximum loan amount is the total amount of money a lender will approve for a borrower. Maximum loan limits can apply to mortgages, personal loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. The type, length, and purpose of the loan; the lender’s requirements; your previous financial history; and whether or not the loan is backed by collateral are all factors used to determine your maximum loan amount. Let’s dive deeper into how a maximum loan amount is derived, and how it works with different types of loans.