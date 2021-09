MYRTLE - The Lady Hawks of Myrtle didn't get off to the best of starts at home against Falkner, but they found some cohesion later to win in straight sets 3-0. Myrtle took the contest by set scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-13. "i thought we were trying to force some balls early, especially in our hits at the net and stuff," Myrtle coach Robert Gordon said. "A couple of times they (Falkner) caught us off guard with early hits over when we were probably expecting them to set another time, just a really good push that caught us off guard."