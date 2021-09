You need to understand how Medicare works as you grow older. When you receive Social Security benefits after reaching 65 years, the enrollment will be automatic. However, if you are approaching your 65th birthday and have not begun to receive Social Security benefits, you need to make the application. Sometimes, it might be hard to figure out the best plan for you. The application is made either over the phone or online. However, you must pay attention to the plan and enrollment details to set your benefits correctly. There are several factors to figure out before deciding on the right plan. Read the following guidelines to understand how to make the application.