Is the time right to say goodbye to the house?

MINT HILL, NC – The end of summer for most is a time to get in those last few trips and summer adventures. We all enjoy the hot summer days, but, as we all know, fall is right around the corner. Before the nights turn cooler and the evenings are shortened, make sure to celebrate Labor Day 2021 with some fantastic events that are being held all around the area. The three-day weekend brings celebrations, picnics, and events that bring joy in celebrating a tradition that has been nationally recognized since 1894. Labor Day is a tradition that marks the end of summer and there are so many ways to celebrate that no one should feel left out. A wide variety of activities all over the Greater Charlotte area will not disappoint.