Three depart Baker Botts, including Grillo to Allen & Overy

By Chinekwu Osakwe
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
Signage outside of the law firm Baker Botts at their legal offices in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Allen & Overy announced that it has added one of at least three Baker Botts partners on the move on Wednesday.

Emanuel Grillo, who has spent more than two decades working in bankruptcy and restructuring before making the move to A&O’s New York office, said that the firm’s global presence would allow him to expand his practice to benefit his clients.

“Investors, the clients that we work with quite frequently, are not limited any longer by geography in terms of where they look for those opportunities and more of them are finding those opportunities abroad than in the United States,” said Grillo.

Grillo spent more than six years at Baker Botts and said that although much of the work he did in the past was in the energy sector, his practice may focus more on hospitality and commercial real estate “as a result of the pandemic and some of the economic dislocations in those industries.”

Although he declined to name them, Grillo said some of his clients will be making the move with him.

Baker Botts also lost two partners in Dallas and Washington, D.C.

O’Melveny & Myers, which launched its Dallas office in June after poaching Norton Rose Fulbright’s restructuring head, has hired trial lawyer Tim Durst as a partner in the Texas city. Durst, who spent about 34 years at Baker Botts, was the partner-in-charge of the firm’s Dallas office until January.

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher also announced on Wednesday that Matt Donnelly, a tax partner at Baker Botts who represented both public and private companies, joined the firm in Washington, D.C. Donnelly cited the “team-oriented culture” when describing his move in a statement.

“We wish them the best. Lawyer mobility is at an all-time high, and we’ve added 26 new partners so far this year. Firms like ours expect these sorts of transitions and manage for them,” said a representative for Baker Botts.

