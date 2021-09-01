Flood Advisory issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wilcox The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Wilcox County in south central Alabama * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 538 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a line of showers and thunderstorms producing torrential downpours over the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain may quickly fall in a short period of time. Minor flooding along roads, creeks, streams, and low lying areas is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Camden, Pine Hill, Yellow Bluff, Rockwest, Pebble Hill, Millers Ferry, Dry Forks, Shawnee, Nellie, Coal Bluff, Estelle, Fatama, Prairie, Coy, Sheppard, Rehoboth, Neenah, MacMillan, Darlington and Rosebud.