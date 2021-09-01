Auto maker Stellantis will fill gap by buying a finance arm

General Motors has lost production of nearly 800,000 vehicles so far this year due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. According to data from Autoforecast Solutions cited by Automotive News, the chip shortage has reduced GM’s global production output this year by 777,928 vehicles this year. While almost all of the automaker’s plants have felt the impact of the chip shortage to some degree, GM Fairfax Assembly in Kansas has been the hardest hit. The facility, which produces the Cadillac XT4 crossover and Chevy Malibu sedan, has remained dark since February, although XT4 production is set to return on September 20th. It’s not clear when production of the Chevy Malibu will return, although GM has already cut 96,001 production units of the Malibu so far this year.