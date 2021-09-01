Charles Oliveira targeted to defend his belt against Dustin Poirier on December 11
It has been pretty clear for some time now that Dustin Poirier will be the next contender for the newly crowned Charles Oliveira. Poirier is riding a very impressive winning streak and seems to be at the top of his game. Poirier could have easily had a title shot anytime over the past year but now it seems his date is set. According to MMAFighting.com, Poirier will challenge Oliveira for the lightweight strap at UFC 269 on December 11.mymmanews.com
