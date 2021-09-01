Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

College Students, Education And Health Care Workers Have Until Sunday To Get 1st Vaccine Shot Or Get Tested Under State’s Rules

By Kelly Bauer
blockclubchicago.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Some state workers and students must get their first shot of a coronavirus vaccine by this Sunday or start getting tested regularly. Illinois is requiring health care workers, educational workers from preschool to 12th grade and higher education workers and students to get vaccinated. If not, they must take a COVID-19 test at least once per week.

blockclubchicago.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Chicago Mayor#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#The Governor S Office#Chicagoans#Illinoisans#Icu##Block Club Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy