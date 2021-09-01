College Students, Education And Health Care Workers Have Until Sunday To Get 1st Vaccine Shot Or Get Tested Under State’s Rules
CHICAGO — Some state workers and students must get their first shot of a coronavirus vaccine by this Sunday or start getting tested regularly. Illinois is requiring health care workers, educational workers from preschool to 12th grade and higher education workers and students to get vaccinated. If not, they must take a COVID-19 test at least once per week.blockclubchicago.org
Comments / 0