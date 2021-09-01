Cancel
Breach notification window, accountability are focus of coming fight on cyber legislation in Congress

By Tim Starks
cyberscoop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Yvette D. Clarke speaks at Go Bigger on Climate, Care, and Justice! on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Green New Deal Network) Battle lines are drawn in Congress over legislation that would require companies to report some cyber incidents to the federal government, with industry groups lining up to support a House of Representatives bill poised to create fewer challenges for business leaders than a similar proposal in the Senate.

www.cyberscoop.com

