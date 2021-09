Millennials love the Pacific Northwest. If you're considering a move, check out these top cities to see if one might be right for you. If you're a millennial considering a life-changing move, now's as good a time as any. Things may currently be a bit tight in the housing market, but even with inventory down and the number of buyers high, mortgage rates are still sitting near record lows. Clearly, it's a great time to lock in a low rate if you can manage to score your dream home.