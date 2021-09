In recent years mental health has become a large topic of conversation in society. More awareness has made its way to the surface and society is becoming more accepting of the idea of mental illnesses such as depression or anxiety. There has been an increase in the idea that mental health is as important as one’s physical health and should not be taken lightly when someone experiences symptoms regarding mental health. Unfortunately, there is still a stigma about mental health that creates problems for people who may be struggling and feel that there is no one to talk to.