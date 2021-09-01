In Mexico, PIH Team Fights Misinformation Around COVID-19 Vaccines
At the end of 2020, after almost a year of uncertainty, social isolation, and anxiety, a glimmer of hope appeared: the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in Mexico. By August, 17% of Mexicans had been fully vaccinated, and 26 million had been given at least one dose. But that progress, while significant, has been overshadowed by a worrying reality. Across the country, 91 million people are still waiting for vaccines, even as the the third wave of the pandemic triggers a surge of new cases in several areas.www.pih.org
