Saint Louis, MO

Rutledge headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to child porn possession

By Bobby Radford
Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local man was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison last week in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography earlier this year. On Friday, Tyson R. Rutledge, 48, of Bonne Terre, appeared in St. Louis before United States District Court Judge Audrey G. Fleissig, who sentenced the man to spend 28 months in the custody of the United States Bureau of Prisons.

