ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 805 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning. The percentage of people testing positive remains below the benchmark of 5 percent, currently sitting at 4.8 percent. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19,...