How Much Is My Car Worth?

When buying a new vehicle is too expensive or the prospect of significant depreciation is too much to stomach, the vast used-car market is the best place to turn. Just because a pre-owned car, truck, or SUV isn't brand-spanking new doesn't mean it's without its own set of advantages. They're almost always more affordable, some come with a warranty, and many allow shoppers to get exactly what they want. Research is an important part of any vehicle purchase; buying used, whether from a dealership or a private party, requires extra investigation to ensure your prospective purchase is reliable. We've assembled this guide to help you navigate the process by identifying the pros and cons of purchasing a pre-owned vehicle and answering the questions that will inevitably arise along the way.