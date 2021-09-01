Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

How Much Is My Car Worth?

By Justin Kavanagh
myvehicle.ie
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering how much your car is worth in Ireland? When selling a car, many owners determine the sale price of the vehicle based on the prices of similar cars in the market. Similarly, when car buyers are looking to purchase a car, they mistakenly only take the sale price of the car into consideration when comparing different cars having the same model, make, and year of manufacture — this, however, is a mistake and can cost you a lot of money.

www.myvehicle.ie

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Luxury Car#New Cars#Car Dealer#Nct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

How to Buy a Used Car

When buying a new vehicle is too expensive or the prospect of significant depreciation is too much to stomach, the vast used-car market is the best place to turn. Just because a pre-owned car, truck, or SUV isn't brand-spanking new doesn't mean it's without its own set of advantages. They're almost always more affordable, some come with a warranty, and many allow shoppers to get exactly what they want. Research is an important part of any vehicle purchase; buying used, whether from a dealership or a private party, requires extra investigation to ensure your prospective purchase is reliable. We've assembled this guide to help you navigate the process by identifying the pros and cons of purchasing a pre-owned vehicle and answering the questions that will inevitably arise along the way.
Marketsmakeuseof.com

What Is a CryptoPunk and Why Are They Worth So Much?

Over the past year or so, words like "crypto" and "Bitcoin" have become household names. The cryptocurrency world has truly taken off, with hundreds of thousands of people now investing in this emerging industry. A new way of thinking about digital assets has arisen with the crypto surge: NFTs (non-fungible...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

174-Car Barn Find Only Worth $1.4 Million

In late August, we reported on one of the most bizarre barn finds in recent history. Usually, a barn find is one valuable car discovered after decades of neglect, but in this case, it turned out to be 174 cars. According to the video you can view below, the original...
Carsmakeuseof.com

7 Trustworthy Websites to Value Your Used Car

Without knowing your car's exact value, you'll have a hard time selling it. Either you'll lose money by selling it for less than it's worth, or you'll wait too long for someone to buy your over-priced vehicle. To avoid either of these unpleasant scenarios, it's best to get an accurate...
Buying CarsAZFamily

Consumer Reports: How to buy a used car and not a lemon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The pandemic-related computer chip shortage isn't expected to end anytime soon, and it's having an impact on the production of new cars and trucks. As a result, the used-car market is hotter than ever. But pre-owned vehicles can sometimes have problems. Consumer Reports' car experts share some advice to help you determine whether a used vehicle is a good value or potential trouble.
Carsmyvehicle.ie

New cars up by 25% during August 2021

New car sales were up by 25% to 6,013 registrations during August compared to the same time last year. Hybrid cars sales are also seeing a huge increase, with 15,720 hybrids being sold as well as 6,849 plug-in-hybrids, accounting for 25% of the new car market here in Ireland. Comparing...
PoliticsPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
Cell PhonesT3.com

New Android Auto feature will help if your car gets stolen

Android Automotive, an advanced version of Android Auto which is deeply integrated into vehicles could be getting some useful features if a recent leak is to be believed. We recently tried Android Automotive in the Volvo XC40 and were super impressed by how well the system was integrated with the rest of the car. This is because, unlike Android Auto, which is an app that runs on your car's infotainment system, Android Automotive is the entire operating system.
CarsPosted by
TechRadar

Don’t worry about E10 petrol – here’s why

What is E10 petrol? The relatively eco-friendly petrol alternative is widely used in plenty of European countries, and has been the norm in the USA for over 20 years – and the UK is finally following suit. E10 is now going to be a common sight in petrol stations across...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

How Car Color Affects Insurance Rates

Like most people, you’ve probably heard before that insuring a red car is more expensive than if it were another color. This is stated as fact with the explanation that police officers perceive red cars speeding and breaking other rules of the road more often, resulting in more tickets. But is that really the case?
Gas Priceminicassia.com

AVOID STICKER SHOCK ON YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE

AAA’s “Your Driving Costs” details the total cost of owning a new car. After months of putting big purchases on hold, many Americans are finally ready to upgrade their ride. But before they sign on the dotted line, AAA encourages prospective vehicle owners to consider the total cost of buying a new car.
Buying CarsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What to Know About Buying a Used Car and How to Avoid a Lemon

The pandemic-related computer chip shortage isn’t expected to end anytime soon, and it’s having an impact on the production of new cars and trucks. As a result, the used-car market is hotter than ever. But pre-owned cars can sometimes have problems. Consumer Reports’ car experts share some advice to help you determine whether a used vehicle is a good value or potential trouble.
CarsUbergizmo

This Electric Boat Motor Will Last You An ‘Almost Unlimited Lifetime’

One of the “annoying” things about a lot of machines is that from time to time, they require maintenance. This usually means having to disrupt your day or even your company’s operations to tend to it, but it is a necessity and something that most of us have probably grown accustomed to.
Buying CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Used car buying guide: Lamborghini Diablo

Lamborghini’s Diablo has many flaws, but they’ll all melt away if you drive it properly and extend its mighty V12. News of the reborn Lamborghini Countach prompts memories of the original’s successor, the Diablo. Launched in 1990, it was offered in coupé and roadster forms and powered by a 485bhp mid-mounted 5.7-litre V12. The top speed was 202mph and 0-62mph took 4.5sec, making it, at the time, the fastest car in the world. The Diablo is the archetypal Italian supercar: difficult to drive, impractical – and magnificent.
Public HealthTelegraph

Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy