Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Original Score

soundtrack.net
 8 days ago

#The Ten#The Bamboo Spring
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ review: A Marvel origin story scores 8.5 out of 10 rings as it dances in Jackie Chan territory

Opening this week exclusively in theaters — for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” really is enough to make Year 2 pandemic action fans mask up, wipe down and socially distance indoors for a couple of hours. If that’s in your personal risk zone, you’ll be rewarded with a sharp, full-bodied addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. ...
Moviessoundtrack.net

Marvel Music & Hollywood Records Announce 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Score Soundtrack

Marvel Music/Hollywood Records has released the digital soundtrack from Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The album, featuring an original score composed and produced by Joel P West, is available here. Executive Score Producers are Destin Daniel Cretton, Kevin Feige and Dave Jordan. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings- the second film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.
Prince's Oldest Brother & Heir to His Estate John Nelson Passed Away, Sister Announced in Heartbreaking Post

Late American singer and songwriter Prince's half-sister, Sharon Nelson, has announced the death of her older brother and heir to the singer's estate, John Nelson. On April 21, 2016, the world mourned the death of celebrated singer and multi-instrumentalist Prince, who was known for his flamboyant lifestyle, androgynous persona, and incredible vocal range.
Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 and Continues To Roll On

Good weekend of boxing just gone in the UK. Looked like a great atmosphere with the big crowds back in attendance. Katie Taylor making another undisputed title defense, impressive again. Surely the Amanda Serrano fight the only thing left for both at this point. Two of women’s boxing’s best ever. If they can make this fight next year, very good.
Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley reveal that their mother’s best friend will play their mom in Hallmark movies

Actress Anna Holbrook will play the mother of Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the Sister Swap movies airing this Christmas on Hallmark. The real-life sisters cried as they announced Holbrook’s involvement during an Instagram Live event. “It’s miraculous,” Williams-Paisley said. Holbrook, who starred in Another World from 1979 to...
Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
Iron Maiden Albums Ranked Worst to Best

When ranking Iron Maiden albums, perhaps the most striking thing is that they succeeded despite changing lead singers on three separate occasions. (It's four, actually, since one of them came back for a second run.) Few bands survive the loss of a single, recognizable voice so important to a band's signature sound.
Sad Last Days: Jack Nicholson ‘Forced Into Retirement’ From Hollywood, Friends Fear ‘He Has Dementia’

Jack Nicholson has not been seen publicly in over a year—and close friends fear the legendary Hollywood actor is suffering from Dementia, Radar has been told. The 84-year-old acting legend is currently living out his “sad last days” at his longtime, sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Since the '70s, Jack has owned a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,303 sq. ft. property.

