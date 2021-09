The last time I went to school (I’m not counting last year because, well, you know) was over four years ago. I graduated high school with a fancy diploma and a whole lot of emotional baggage. I felt like it was all a waste. I didn’t feel any smarter after graduating, form any close, lifetime bonds with people or get any taller. That last one might’ve been what upset me the most back then, if I’m being perfectly honest. I knew that I wasn’t in the right emotional or mental state to go through college. I’d probably burn out, give up and have wasted a bunch of time and money. I just wanted to get away from everything and everyone. So I did. I left the country and flew across the ocean, back to my hometown. I thought if I went there and took some time away, I might be able to come back as a better person.