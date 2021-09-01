Local author publishes two books this summer

Resident and fourth-generation Leadvillite Roger Johnson published two novels this summer, “On Point: One Team’s Journey from Miner Girls to Cheetahs” and its sequel, “Gifts: The Return,” both set in the fictional town of Oro Hills, Colorado. On their face, the novels are basketball stories about a girls team from a poor high school facing long odds to achieve difficult goals. A quirky women’s book club understands these difficulties and teams with an old man searching for purpose late in life to embrace their community’s youth while challenging systemic obstacles.