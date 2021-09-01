Cancel
Carrollton, TX

Lend a Hand to Beautify Carrollton’s Creeks and Waterways

 5 days ago

Removing trash and debris from the environment is a great way to stay active and help Carrollton’s creeks and waterways thrive. The City is taking part in the North Texas Community Cleanup Challenge, a program of the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) extending a friendly competition between member cities to find out which municipality’s residents can pick up the most litter, beginning Wednesday, September 1 through Sunday, October 31.

