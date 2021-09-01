Lend a Hand to Beautify Carrollton’s Creeks and Waterways

ROCKWALL, TX (September 6, 2021) John Beaman is a candidate for Rockwall County Judge 2022 after serving two terms on Heath City Council. “We are blessed with an amazing community, and the future is very bright,” John said, “however, we need clear vision and strong leadership if we are to fulfill our potential. The Roman philosopher Seneca once said, ‘no wind is favorable if one does not know to which port he is sailing.’ The same applies to us today. Together, we will establish a clear vision – a strategic plan – to achieve our greatest potential; together, we will make Rockwall County the example for other counties to follow. I look forward to sharing what we will do specifically to make Rockwall County achieve its greatest potential!”