Lend a Hand to Beautify Carrollton’s Creeks and Waterways
Removing trash and debris from the environment is a great way to stay active and help Carrollton’s creeks and waterways thrive. The City is taking part in the North Texas Community Cleanup Challenge, a program of the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) extending a friendly competition between member cities to find out which municipality’s residents can pick up the most litter, beginning Wednesday, September 1 through Sunday, October 31.carrollton.bubblelife.com
