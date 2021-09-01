Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smithville, MO

Smithville volleyball beat Savannah 3-0

mycouriertribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Aug. 30, the Smithville High School girls varsity volleyball team started the season off with a win over Savannah High School 3-0. Five players stacked impressive stats to kick off the season. Senior Audrey Weis ended up with 17 digs and a 2.26 SR rating. Senior Isabella Reynolds produced five aces, four kills, two blocks and five digs. Sophomore Kennedy Outler brought down 10 kills and one block. Senior Autumn Kaderly tallied five kills, a block, 17 assists and 11 digs while sophomore Silvia Fisher recorded six kills, one block and three digs.

www.mycouriertribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithville, MO
City
Savannah, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Savannah, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithville High School#Savannah High School 3 0#Sr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy