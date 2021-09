Virginia is famed for being the birthplace of the United States. It was the first permanent English colony in the area. Eight Virginia men, including four of the first five presidents, rose to the highest position in the land, earning her the nickname "Mother of Presidents." The cities listed below were selected because they had the highest rates of violent and property crimes among Virginia cities with populations of at least 5,000 people. Each reporting agency's criminal crimes and arrests are enlisted in the report.