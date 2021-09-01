Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

How the PGA Tour Gutted Its Own Championship

By John Hawkins
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Not to play the role of frog in the punchbowl or anything, but that fabulous playoff last Sunday between the Flatstick Maniac and the Brawny Brainiac is a virtual impossibility at this week’s Tour Championship, which has become no more a golf tournament than Bryson DeChambeau is a diplomat.

The most recent changes to the FedEx Cup playoff format (2019) have turned the season finale in Atlanta into a pie-slicing contest. Each of the 30 pastry chefs will be given four days to cut themselves as large a piece of the $60 million dessert as their 14 clubs will allow. The grand-prize recipient gets a quarter of the pie, that $15 million obviously amounting to a truckload of dough, but all 30 contestants leave town fat and happy, certainly chubbier than when they arrived.

There is nothing terribly felonious about turning the last event on the schedule into a game show. There is, however, an illogical downside to this week’s festivities that reflect the defective structure of the entire FedEx Cup playoff formula. Much of it stems from the weighted scoring system used at East Lake. In an attempt to reward recent performance and generate down-the-stretch suspense with stroke allocations, the PGA Tour has managed to further confuse the public and undercut the credibility of its postseason franchise by employing a provision commonly associated with the Tuesday night gathering at your local club.

Tour pros don’t get strokes. Period.

Especially when they’re playing for $60 million.

Alas, we’re talking about a business enterprise more than a sports league, and Camp Ponte Vedra is perfectly willing to adjust its definition of competitive integrity to popularize its product. Why no chance of a duel in Atlanta like that dazzling, Patrick Cantlay-DeChambeau dogfight in Baltimore? Because there is no longer an actual “winner” of the Tour Championship. No trophy is given to the guy who shoots the lowest score over 72 holes. The sole purpose of the event is to shake out the distribution of the aforementioned bonus pool — just a FedEx Cup accessory misguidedly sold to fans as an affair of prestige and relevance.

When a bunch of absurdly rich guys get together and play only for money, does it really matter who walks away with the most fresh loot? Are we supposed to care whether Rory McIlroy pockets another $950,000 (ninth-place payout), or if can he get to $1.9 million by winding up sixth? The numbers involved are from a completely different galaxy, but in terms of sheer substance, how is what happens in Atlanta this week any different from a chunk of the $30 kitty you’re trying to win on Tuesday night or the $5 nassaus you fight so hard for on Saturday morning?

Perhaps Xander Schauffele already knew of the Tour’s Championship’s “decertified” status before he finished three strokes better than anyone in the field last September, then failed to receive credit for his fourth career PGA Tour triumph and the extended privileges that would have accompanied it. Schauffele, by the way, had won the Tour Championship two years earlier. That victory does count in his official total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fv0RR_0bjzeZof00
Dustin Johnson plays the final round of the 2020 Tour Championship. USA Today

The most ridiculous aspect of this clerical contradiction is that Dustin Johnson — a T-3 at East Lake in 2020, four shots behind Schauffele — was recognized as the tournament winner because he’d played well enough to claim the FedEx Cup overall crown. Seriously? A guy picked up his 24th Tour win because he wound up tied for third? Wasn’t the $15 million a big enough prize? How do a bunch of smart men in neckties sit in a boardroom all morning and come up with this stuff?

Can you imagine the volcano that would have erupted if Tiger Woods, who capped his 2018 comeback with a victory at the final Tour Championship before weighted scoring, was informed shortly after triumphantly raising his arms in that he hadn’t won a thing? What defies comprehension is that the Tour basically killed the one event with its own name on it — immediately after Woods turned in the most memorable performance in its 32-year history.

What’s interesting about the diminution of the Tour Championship is that the Official World Golf Ranking recognizes Schauffele, not Johnson, as the 2020 winner. He received first-place points, an unprecedented act of sensible defiance if ever one existed, and though no one really knows (or cares about) how the OWGR works, either, there isn’t a sports organization on earth that should consider itself authorized to alter the tenets of competitive equilibrium simply for the sake of commercial gain.

Or whatever it is the PGA Tour is looking for. What made Cantlay-DeChambeau so awesome wasn’t just the quality of the golf or how long it lasted, but the crowd’s immense reaction to everything they did, especially in sudden-death. The contrasting styles and pronounced swings of momentum. One guy surviving only because of his putter, the other bashing it 50 yards past his opponent and getting nothing out of it. Just a raw and very gutsy battle between two of the game’s best golfers. Two young men who weren’t playing for more FedEx Cup points or better position heading into Atlanta, or even the biggest paycheck, for that matter.

Cantlay and DeChambeau were playing to win. That’s what professional golfers do. When a couple of the wealthiest are trying so hard for that one simple reason, the game radiates a wave of drama no boardroom full of neckties will never quite understand. All the money in Camp Ponte Vedra’s vault isn’t worth half as much as the trophies they hand out Sunday evening.

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tour Championship#Fedex Cup#The Flatstick Maniac#Owgr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth NEARLY HITS Brooks Koepka at the Northern Trust!

Brooks Koepka was nearly struck by Jordan Spieth's golf ball on day one of the Northern Trust, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs, according to a Golf Digest report on Thursday. Golf Digest's Alex Myers who was following the action on the fairways as it happened...
CelebritiesMaryland Daily Record

Jordan Spieth Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Jordan Spieth is a very famous American golfer. He is a world-renowned golfer and was even at the top of the world golf ranking for quite some time. As far as his achievements are concerned, he was the winner FedEx Cup in 2015. However, his first win came in the Master’s Tournament, where he could win $1.8 Million. He has also been known for winning the open championship in 2017 with only three shots.
CelebritiesGolf.com

Amanda Balionis unveils her biggest on-camera disaster

Amanda Balionis has morphed into a household name for golf fans. She first entered the golf space at PGATour.com and then moved on to gigs at Callaway and TNT. Now you’ll see her as a reporter for CBS Sports, conducting player interviews and reporting from the grounds at PGA Tour events (she also works football games).
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 Lesson From Today’s Finish

The finish to today’s BMW Championship was an epic one. Patrick Cantlay took down Bryson DeChambeau in awesome fashion at the BMW Championship on Sunday afternoon. Cantlay defeated DeChambeau following several sudden-death playoff holes. Cantlay and DeChambeau finished the tournament in regulation at -27. The golfers then went to sudden...
GolfGolf.com

Amanda Balionis says this player is her favorite to interview

CBS Sports broadcaster Amanda Balionis is now in her fourth year on the job for the network’s golf and football coverage. The 35-year-old’s charisma, astute interviewing skills and easy rapport with players have quickly made her one of the game’s biggest media stars. While Balionis is responsible for conducting dozens...
GolfYardbarker

Patrick Cantlay, girlfriend Nikki Guidish celebrate after Tour Championship win

Patrick Cantlay capped off an incredible season on Sunday with a win at the Tour Championship, and his girlfriend was one of the first to congratulate him as always. Cantlay finished 20-under at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to capture the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize that goes along with it. After he held off Jon Rahm with a birdie at the 18th, Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish shared a victory kiss.
Tennisgolfmagic.com

Who is Jon Rahm's wife? Meet fellow athlete Kelley Cahill

It really has been a fantastic and memorable year for Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley Cahill both on and off the golf course. He became the US Open champion in June after securing a dramatic victory at Torrey Pines. This was his sixth win on the PGA Tour and he has now won an event every year since 2017.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Report: Where Things Stand With Tiger Woods’ Recovery

It has been nearly six months since golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries when he crashed his car in California. Woods needed emergency surgery to repair the damage and has since been rehabbing. He was seen earlier this summer making signs of progress, including putting weight in his legs.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Who is Patrick Reed's wife: Meet former caddie Justine Karain

Patrick Reed is back on the PGA Tour this week at the Tour Championship and he will enter the tournament at East Lake in 30th place in the points list, with it all to do to win the FedEx Cup. A lot of Reed's success down the years has been...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Look: Jena Sims Shares Heartfelt Message For Brooks Koepka

Saturday was a tough day for Brooks Koepka, as the four-time major champion was forced to withdraw from the Tour Championship. Koepka, already chosen for this month’s Ryder Cup, had to withdraw from the playoff finale due to a wrist injury. Koepka appeared to suffer the injury while striking a root during a shot on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy