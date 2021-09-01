Cancel
Lubbock, TX

The Hub City Garden Tour 2021 Noon -6pm Sunday, September 5th

By Kelsee Pitman
everythinglubbock.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas – Take a drive on the Hub City Garden Tour of 6 locations on your own time throughout the Lubbock community on Sunday September 5th noon to 6pm. A map will be provided of the locations in your ticket booklet. That’s right I said ticket booklet. Just wait until you see them, amazing! Please take note – — Guard it, put it in a safe place until the big day. This ticket booklet will need to be taken to each location to gain entrance.

