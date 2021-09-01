The Wallace Theater presents Sweeney Todd this October

LEVELLAND, Texas – Turn west and head to Levelland this Halloween season for an unforgettable production at The Wallace Theater! Sweeney Todd, A Musical Thriller comes to the experimental space in downtown Levelland, directed by The Wallace Theater’s Artistic Director, Anna Hogan. An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up… and the carnage has only just begun! Attend the dark, witty, and.