Funeral services

GALT (CBS13) – Galt police have announced details of the public memorial service for fallen Officer Harminder Grewal. The service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 13 at Bayside Church Adventure Campus (6401 Standford Ranch Road) in Roseville. The services are expected to conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. Due to the long distance to Officer Harminder Grewal’s final destination, the procession leaving the sanctuary will only include Galt Police Department personnel and the Grewal Family, say police. Details about the live memorial live stream are forthcoming. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS13 News | CBS Sacramento (@cbssacramento) Anyone who would like to show their support can do so by lining the sidewalks along the streets from the church leading to highway 65. Officer Grewal was seriously injured on Highway 99 near Dillard Road on August 22 when the patrol vehicle he was in was hit head-on by a vehicle driven by Manjot Singh Thind, 25, of Manteca. A passenger in Grewal’s vehicle, Officer Kapri Herrera, was also injured. Herrera, who was also seriously injured, and Grewal were rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center. Grewal was later pronounced dead.